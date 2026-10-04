Our Halloween Star, Jack Horkheimer | October 26 - November 1 | Star Gazers

Extras
Star Gazers STGZ635 October 19-25, 2026 “Moon Skips Over the Seven Sisters”
Star Gazers STGZ634 October 12-18, 2026 “The Seasons of the Sky”
Star Gazers STGZ633 October 5-11, 2026 “Find a Royal Family in the Sky”
Star Gazers STGZ631 September 21-27, 2026 “Our 49th Autumnal Equinox”
Star Gazers STGZ632 Sept 28 to Oct 4, 2026 “Don’t Miss Saturn This Week”
Star Gazers STGZ629 September 7-13, 2026 “That’s No UFO - Why the Closest Isn’t Always the Brightest
Star Gazers STGZ630 September 14-20, 2026 “Pegasus Flies Over Saturn”
Star Gazers STGZ628 Aug 31-Sept 6, 2026 “Meet the Loneliest Star!”
Star Gazers STGZ627 August 24-30, 2026 “The Deep Lunar Eclipse of 2026”
Star Gazers STGZ626 August 17-23, 2026 “Two False Comets of Scorpio”
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Star Gazers Season 49
-
Star Gazers Season 48
-
Star Gazers Season 47
-
Star Gazers Season 46
-
Star Gazers Season 45
-
Star Gazers Season 44
-
Star Gazers
-
Star Gazers Season 42
-
Star Gazers Season 41
-
Star Gazers Season 40
-
Star Gazers Season 39
-
Star Gazers Season 2
Star Gazers STGZ635 October 19-25, 2026 “Moon Skips Over the Seven Sisters”
Star Gazers STGZ634 October 12-18, 2026 “The Seasons of the Sky”
Star Gazers STGZ633 October 5-11, 2026 “Find a Royal Family in the Sky”
Star Gazers STGZ632 Sept 28 to Oct 4, 2026 “Don’t Miss Saturn This Week”
Star Gazers STGZ631 September 21-27, 2026 “Our 49th Autumnal Equinox”
Star Gazers STGZ629 September 7-13, 2026 “That’s No UFO - Why the Closest Isn’t Always the Brightest
Star Gazers STGZ630 September 14-20, 2026 “Pegasus Flies Over Saturn”
Star Gazers STGZ628 Aug 31-Sept 6, 2026 “Meet the Loneliest Star!”
Star Gazers STGZ627 August 24-30, 2026 “The Deep Lunar Eclipse of 2026”
Star Gazers STGZ626 August 17-23, 2026 “Two False Comets of Scorpio”