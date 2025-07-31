100 WVIA Way
Star Gazers

The Circlet, Saturn and Neptune | July 18 - July 24

Season 48 Episode 33

Star Gazers STG5426 August 18-24, 2025 “The Circlet, Saturn and Neptune”

Aired: 07/30/25
Star Gazers
Taurus and Venus The Morning Star | August 11 - August 17
Star Gazers STG5425 August 11-17, 2025 “Taurus and Venus the Morning Star”
Star Gazers
Catch Cassiopeia; Hop to It! | July 25 - August 31
Star Gazers STGZ527 Aug 25-31, 2025 “Catch Cassiopeia: Hop to it!”
Star Gazers
Venus and Jupiter Got The J.U.I.C.E. | August 4 - August 10
Star Gazers STGZ524 August 4-10, 2025 “Venus and Jupiter Got the J.U.I.C.E.”
Star Gazers
Maui’s Fish Hook | July 28 - August 03
Star Gazers STG422 July 28 - Aug 3, 2025 “Maui’s Fish Hook is Really There!”
Star Gazers
Perseus’ Elbow and Medusa’s Eye | July 7 - July 13
Star Gazers STG419 July 7-13, 2025 “Perseus’ Elbow and Medusa’s Eye”
Star Gazers
Astronomy 101 | July 14 - July 20
Star Gazers STG420 July 14-20, 2025 “Astronomy 101: Shortcut to Sky Degrees”
Star Gazers
Pegasus and Andromeda | July 21 - July 27
Star Gazers STG421 July 21-27, 2025 “Pegasus and Andromeda Share This One Thing”
Star Gazers
Hercules' Great Big Cluster | June 2 - June 8
Star Gazers STGZ515 June 2-8, 2025 “Hercule’s Great Big Cluster”
Star Gazers
Earth at Aphelion? | June 30 - July 6
Star Gazers STGZ519 June 30 - July 6, 2025 “Earth at Aphelion? In This Economy?”
Star Gazers
Party With These Stars | June 9 - June 15
Star Gazers STGZ516 June 9-15, 2025 “You Can Party With These Stars May 2025”
