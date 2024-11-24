The Last Stars of 2024 | December 23 – December 29

Extras
Star Gazers STGZ441 December 2-8, 2024 “Science of Mars’ Retrograde”
Star Gazers STGZ442 December 9-15, 2024 “Find Zelda’s Giant Rupee in the Sky Dec 2024”
Star Gazers STGZ443 December 16-22, 2024 “Morning Mercury and Evening Venus Dec 2024”
Star Gazers STGZ445 Dec 30, 2024 - Jan 5, 2025 “Sky Events to Look For in 2025!”
Star Gazers STGZ437 November 4-10, 2024 “The Moon and Venus Meet Saturn”
Star Gazers STGZ438 November 11-17, 2024 “Do You Know All the Names of the Pleiades?”
Star Gazers STGZ440 Nov 25- Dec 1, 2024 “Say ‘Hy’ to the Hyades”
Star Gazers STGZ439 November 18-24, 2024 “God of War and A Starry Sword”
Star Gazers STGZ433 October 7-13, 2024 “Supermoon Conjunction Gumption”
Star Gazers STGZ434 October 14-20, 2024 “There is a Dolphin Constellation?”
