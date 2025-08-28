100 WVIA Way
Star Gazers

Three Supermoons? | September 29 - October 5

Season 48 Episode 39 | 1m 00s

Star Gazers STGZ532 Sept 29 - Oct 5, 2025 “Three Supermoons? In this Economy?”

Aired: 08/27/25
Funding provided by The Batchelor Foundation and The William J. & Tina Rosenberg Foundation
Extras
Watch 1:00
Star Gazers
NASA is Destroying JUNO | September 15 - September 21
Star Gazers STGZ530 September 15-21, 2025 “Orion’s Planetary Tiara NASA is Crashing JUNO
Episode: S48 E37 | 1:00
Watch 1:00
Star Gazers
Go See Saturn Now, Today! | September 8 - September 14
Star Gazers STGZ529 September 8-14, 2025 “Go See Saturn Now, Today!”
Episode: S48 E36 | 1:00
Watch 1:00
Star Gazers
How to Binge Watch the Sky | September 1 - September 7
Star Gazers STGZ528 September 1-7, 2025 “How to Binge Watch the Sky”
Episode: S48 E35 | 1:00
Watch 1:00
Star Gazers
The False Dawn | September 22 - September 28
Star Gazers STGZ531 September 22-28, 2025 “The False Dawn Reveals Earth’s Ancient Past”
Episode: S48 E38 | 1:00
Watch 3:17
Star Gazers
How Juno Became One of NASA’s Most Important Missions
Thanks to NASA’s Juno mission, we’re seeing Jupiter like never before!
Special: 3:17
Watch 1:50
Star Gazers
The Solar Maximum Explained
The Sun is getting busy and that’s great news for sky watchers!
Special: 1:50
Watch 1:00
Star Gazers
The Circlet, Saturn and Neptune | August 18 - August 24
Star Gazers STG5426 August 18-24, 2025 “The Circlet, Saturn and Neptune”
Episode: S48 E33 | 1:00
Watch 1:00
Star Gazers
Venus and Jupiter Got The J.U.I.C.E. | August 4 - August 10
Star Gazers STGZ524 August 4-10, 2025 “Venus and Jupiter Got the J.U.I.C.E.”
Episode: S48 E31 | 1:00
Watch 1:00
Star Gazers
Taurus and Venus The Morning Star | August 11 - August 17
Star Gazers STG5425 August 11-17, 2025 “Taurus and Venus the Morning Star”
Episode: S48 E32 | 1:00
Watch 1:00
Star Gazers
Catch Cassiopeia; Hop to It! | August 25 - August 31
Star Gazers STGZ527 Aug 25-31, 2025 “Catch Cassiopeia: Hop to it!”
Episode: S48 E34 | 1:00
