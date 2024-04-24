100 WVIA Way
Stop Saving the Planet?

How Big Business Broke Recycling (And Blamed You)

Season 1 Episode 5 | 9m 48s

Recycling has been the gold standard for fighting pollution for decades. But most plastics can’t be recycled and the companies that push for recycling are the ones often generating the most emissions and waste in the first place. Dr. Rae Wynn-Grant looks at how we have been told to “reduce, reuse, recycle” to shift the responsibility from companies to the individual.

Aired: 04/24/24
Extras
Watch 8:33
Stop Saving the Planet?
Does "Every Little Thing" REALLY Stop Climate Change?
Let’s look at how making individuals fully responsible for emissions is counterproductive.
Episode: S1 E2 | 8:33
Watch 7:53
Stop Saving the Planet?
Why It's Time to Stop Saving the Planet
Dr. Rae Wynn-Grant explores how humans can think differently about the environment.
Episode: S1 E1 | 7:53
Latest Episodes
Watch 8:57
Stop Saving the Planet?
How Companies Pollute More While "Staying Green"
Carbon offsets allow companies to stay green in one place and emit in another.
Episode: S1 E4 | 8:57
Watch 7:31
Stop Saving the Planet?
You Can't Shop Your Way Out of Climate Change
Take a look at how “greenwashed” products can be doing more harm than good.
Episode: S1 E3 | 7:31
