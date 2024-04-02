100 WVIA Way
Stop Saving the Planet?

Why It's Time to Stop Saving the Planet

Season 1 Episode 1 | 7m 53s

Western cultures typically share the idea that there are two worlds: the “natural world” which is pristine and untouched, and the “human world” which is chaotic and changing. But all living things change the world around them to build homes, eat, and move. Dr. Rae Wynn-Grant explores how humans can think differently about the way we change the world around us. Based on the book by Jenny Price.

Aired: 03/27/24
Watch 8:33
Stop Saving the Planet?
Does "Every Little Thing" REALLY Stop Climate Change?
Let’s look at how making individuals fully responsible for emissions is counterproductive.
Episode: S1 E2 | 8:33
