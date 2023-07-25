An Angel in Hell

Extras
Lucia and Jose take Samuel and plan to go into witness protection. Joao won't let them go.
Joao orders Jose to kill Maria in exchange for Samuel's safe return. Ramon is played.
Though still unable to speak, Nico is recovering--making Jose and Maria desperate.
Lula searches for evidence of Maria’s betrayal. Lucia’s subterfuge put her in danger.
Jose confronts Joao after receiving Lucas's head in a box.
Ramon asks Lucia to bug Joao's farm so that they can monitor his activity.
Lucia sets out to uncover the terrible secret her husband was keeping.
Lucia’s suspicions return when she finds a piece of jewelry on Jose’s sweater.
Latest Episodes
