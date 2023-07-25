100 WVIA Way
The Accident

An Angel in Hell

Season 1 Episode 14 | 51m 27s

Joao tells Jose and Lucia that he will keep Samuel at the farm until Jose completes his deal with the Colombians. However, when Lula shows Joao compromising photos of Jose and Maria, he changes the terms of their deal.

Aired: 08/03/23
Extras
Watch 51:50
The Accident
The Rain
Lucia and Jose take Samuel and plan to go into witness protection. Joao won't let them go.
Episode: S1 E17 | 51:50
Watch 52:08
The Accident
The Arrest
Jose is arrested, suspected of killing Maria in a hotel room.
Episode: S1 E16 | 52:08
Watch 52:32
The Accident
Jose’s Decision
Joao orders Jose to kill Maria in exchange for Samuel's safe return. Ramon is played.
Episode: S1 E15 | 52:32
Watch 51:54
The Accident
The Gift
Though still unable to speak, Nico is recovering--making Jose and Maria desperate.
Episode: S1 E11 | 51:54
Watch 51:15
The Accident
Dinner
Lula searches for evidence of Maria’s betrayal. Lucia’s subterfuge put her in danger.
Episode: S1 E13 | 51:15
Watch 52:29
The Accident
The Invitation
Jose confronts Joao after receiving Lucas's head in a box.
Episode: S1 E12 | 52:29
Watch 51:46
The Accident
The Trap
Ramon asks Lucia to bug Joao's farm so that they can monitor his activity.
Episode: S1 E10 | 51:46
Watch 51:55
The Accident
Loneliness
Lucia sets out to uncover the terrible secret her husband was keeping.
Episode: S1 E2 | 51:55
Watch 51:01
The Accident
Wounds
After saving her life, Maria goes to visit Lucia in the hospital.
Episode: S1 E7 | 51:01
Watch 50:18
The Accident
The Slaughter
Lucia’s suspicions return when she finds a piece of jewelry on Jose’s sweater.
Episode: S1 E5 | 50:18
