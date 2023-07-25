Extras
Though still unable to speak, Nico is recovering--making Jose and Maria desperate.
Lula searches for evidence of Maria’s betrayal. Lucia’s subterfuge put her in danger.
Lucia’s suspicions return when she finds a piece of jewelry on Jose’s sweater.
Latest Episodes
Lucia and Jose take Samuel and plan to go into witness protection. Joao won't let them go.
Samuel remains in danger until Jose completes his deal with the Colombians.
Jose confronts Joao after receiving Lucas's head in a box.
Lucia sets out to uncover the terrible secret her husband was keeping.
When the plane her husband was meant to be on crashes, Lucia’s life unravels.
Lucia begins to suspect that Jose's disappearance is more than simple infidelity.
Life seems to be returning to normal, then Jose receives a secret livestream of his wife.
Joao orders Jose to kill Maria in exchange for Samuel's safe return. Ramon is played.