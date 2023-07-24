Appearances

Extras
When the plane her husband was meant to be on crashes, Lucia’s life unravels.
Lucia sets out to uncover the terrible secret her husband was keeping.
Latest Episodes
Though still unable to speak, Nico is recovering--making Jose and Maria desperate.
Lula searches for evidence of Maria’s betrayal. Lucia’s subterfuge put her in danger.
Jose confronts Joao after receiving Lucas's head in a box.
Ramon asks Lucia to bug Joao's farm so that they can monitor his activity.
Maria and Juan try to intercept the truckers and find a bloodbath.
Life seems to be returning to normal, then Jose receives a secret livestream of his wife.
Lucia begins to drink to cope with her heartache, with life-threatening consequences.
Lucia’s suspicions return when she finds a piece of jewelry on Jose’s sweater.
Imprisoned and desperate, Jose finally confesses everything to Juan.