Latest Episodes
Lula searches for evidence of Maria’s betrayal. Lucia’s subterfuge put her in danger.
Jose confronts Joao after receiving Lucas's head in a box.
Ramon asks Lucia to bug Joao's farm so that they can monitor his activity.
Maria and Juan try to intercept the truckers and find a bloodbath.
Life seems to be returning to normal, then Jose receives a secret livestream of his wife.
Lucia begins to suspect that Jose's disappearance is more than simple infidelity.
Lucia begins to drink to cope with her heartache, with life-threatening consequences.
Lucia’s suspicions return when she finds a piece of jewelry on Jose’s sweater.
Imprisoned and desperate, Jose finally confesses everything to Juan.