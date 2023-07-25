The Invitation

Extras
Lucia and Jose take Samuel and plan to go into witness protection. Joao won't let them go.
Samuel remains in danger until Jose completes his deal with the Colombians.
Lula searches for evidence of Maria’s betrayal. Lucia’s subterfuge put her in danger.
Jose is arrested, suspected of killing Maria in a hotel room.
Joao orders Jose to kill Maria in exchange for Samuel's safe return. Ramon is played.
Latest Episodes
Though still unable to speak, Nico is recovering--making Jose and Maria desperate.
Ramon asks Lucia to bug Joao's farm so that they can monitor his activity.
Lucia begins to drink to cope with her heartache, with life-threatening consequences.
Maria and Juan try to intercept the truckers and find a bloodbath.
Imprisoned and desperate, Jose finally confesses everything to Juan.
Life seems to be returning to normal, then Jose receives a secret livestream of his wife.
When the plane her husband was meant to be on crashes, Lucia’s life unravels.
Lucia sets out to uncover the terrible secret her husband was keeping.
Lucia’s suspicions return when she finds a piece of jewelry on Jose’s sweater.