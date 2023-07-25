100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sign In
PBS Passport
The Accident

The Delivery

Season 1 Episode 8 | 52m 01s

Joao begins to suspect Jose and instructs Nico to keep an eye on him and Maria. Imprisoned and desperate to get his family back, Jose finally confesses everything to Juan, who will have to ally himself with Maria to help Tomas and Lucas.

Aired: 08/03/23
Extras
Watch 51:50
The Accident
The Rain
Lucia and Jose take Samuel and plan to go into witness protection. Joao won't let them go.
Episode: S1 E17 | 51:50
Watch 51:27
The Accident
An Angel in Hell
Samuel remains in danger until Jose completes his deal with the Colombians.
Episode: S1 E14 | 51:27
Watch 52:08
The Accident
The Arrest
Jose is arrested, suspected of killing Maria in a hotel room.
Episode: S1 E16 | 52:08
Watch 52:32
The Accident
Jose’s Decision
Joao orders Jose to kill Maria in exchange for Samuel's safe return. Ramon is played.
Episode: S1 E15 | 52:32
Watch 51:54
The Accident
The Gift
Though still unable to speak, Nico is recovering--making Jose and Maria desperate.
Episode: S1 E11 | 51:54
Watch 51:15
The Accident
Dinner
Lula searches for evidence of Maria’s betrayal. Lucia’s subterfuge put her in danger.
Episode: S1 E13 | 51:15
Watch 52:29
The Accident
The Invitation
Jose confronts Joao after receiving Lucas's head in a box.
Episode: S1 E12 | 52:29
Watch 51:46
The Accident
The Trap
Ramon asks Lucia to bug Joao's farm so that they can monitor his activity.
Episode: S1 E10 | 51:46
Watch 51:55
The Accident
Loneliness
Lucia sets out to uncover the terrible secret her husband was keeping.
Episode: S1 E2 | 51:55
Watch 51:01
The Accident
Wounds
After saving her life, Maria goes to visit Lucia in the hospital.
Episode: S1 E7 | 51:01
Latest Episodes
Watch 51:50
The Accident
The Rain
Lucia and Jose take Samuel and plan to go into witness protection. Joao won't let them go.
Episode: S1 E17 | 51:50
Watch 51:27
The Accident
An Angel in Hell
Samuel remains in danger until Jose completes his deal with the Colombians.
Episode: S1 E14 | 51:27
Watch 51:15
The Accident
Dinner
Lula searches for evidence of Maria’s betrayal. Lucia’s subterfuge put her in danger.
Episode: S1 E13 | 51:15
Watch 52:29
The Accident
The Invitation
Jose confronts Joao after receiving Lucas's head in a box.
Episode: S1 E12 | 52:29
Watch 52:08
The Accident
The Arrest
Jose is arrested, suspected of killing Maria in a hotel room.
Episode: S1 E16 | 52:08
Watch 52:32
The Accident
Jose’s Decision
Joao orders Jose to kill Maria in exchange for Samuel's safe return. Ramon is played.
Episode: S1 E15 | 52:32
Watch 51:54
The Accident
The Gift
Though still unable to speak, Nico is recovering--making Jose and Maria desperate.
Episode: S1 E11 | 51:54
Watch 51:46
The Accident
The Trap
Ramon asks Lucia to bug Joao's farm so that they can monitor his activity.
Episode: S1 E10 | 51:46
Watch 51:27
The Accident
Discoveries
Lucia begins to drink to cope with her heartache, with life-threatening consequences.
Episode: S1 E6 | 51:27
Watch 51:01
The Accident
Wounds
After saving her life, Maria goes to visit Lucia in the hospital.
Episode: S1 E7 | 51:01