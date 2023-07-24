100 WVIA Way
The Accident

The Birthday

Season 1 Episode 4 | 50m 14s

Jose receives a video of Lucia and Samuel shopping for birthday supplies. He lies to Lucia, telling her that they are being watched but that he does not know who is responsible and Lucia warns Jose that he is in danger of losing his family.

Aired: 08/03/23
Watch 51:50
The Accident
The Rain
Lucia and Jose take Samuel and plan to go into witness protection. Joao won't let them go.
Episode: S1 E17 | 51:50
Watch 51:27
The Accident
An Angel in Hell
Samuel remains in danger until Jose completes his deal with the Colombians.
Episode: S1 E14 | 51:27
Watch 52:08
The Accident
The Arrest
Jose is arrested, suspected of killing Maria in a hotel room.
Episode: S1 E16 | 52:08
Watch 52:32
The Accident
Jose’s Decision
Joao orders Jose to kill Maria in exchange for Samuel's safe return. Ramon is played.
Episode: S1 E15 | 52:32
