100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sign In
PBS Passport
The Accident

Bad Times

Season 1 Episode 9 | 52m 16s

Maria and Juan try to intercept the truckers and find a bloodbath. Nico threatens Juan but Maria shoots him. They reunite with Jose to deal with the bodies, but Nico disappears. Meanwhile, Lucia finds drugs in Lucas’ backpack.

Aired: 08/03/23
Extras
Watch 51:54
The Accident
The Gift
Though still unable to speak, Nico is recovering--making Jose and Maria desperate.
Episode: S1 E11 | 51:54
Watch 51:15
The Accident
Dinner
Lula searches for evidence of Maria’s betrayal. Lucia’s subterfuge put her in danger.
Episode: S1 E13 | 51:15
Watch 52:29
The Accident
The Invitation
Jose confronts Joao after receiving Lucas's head in a box.
Episode: S1 E12 | 52:29
Watch 51:46
The Accident
The Trap
Ramon asks Lucia to bug Joao's farm so that they can monitor his activity.
Episode: S1 E10 | 51:46
Watch 50:14
The Accident
The Birthday
Life seems to be returning to normal, then Jose receives a secret livestream of his wife.
Episode: S1 E4 | 50:14
Watch 51:01
The Accident
Wounds
After saving her life, Maria goes to visit Lucia in the hospital.
Episode: S1 E7 | 51:01
Watch 49:32
The Accident
Appearances
Lucia begins to suspect that Jose's disappearance is more than simple infidelity.
Episode: S1 E3 | 49:32
Watch 51:27
The Accident
Discoveries
Lucia begins to drink to cope with her heartache, with life-threatening consequences.
Episode: S1 E6 | 51:27
Watch 50:18
The Accident
The Slaughter
Lucia’s suspicions return when she finds a piece of jewelry on Jose’s sweater.
Episode: S1 E5 | 50:18
Watch 52:01
The Accident
The Delivery
Imprisoned and desperate, Jose finally confesses everything to Juan.
Episode: S1 E8 | 52:01
Latest Episodes
Watch 51:54
The Accident
The Gift
Though still unable to speak, Nico is recovering--making Jose and Maria desperate.
Episode: S1 E11 | 51:54
Watch 51:15
The Accident
Dinner
Lula searches for evidence of Maria’s betrayal. Lucia’s subterfuge put her in danger.
Episode: S1 E13 | 51:15
Watch 52:29
The Accident
The Invitation
Jose confronts Joao after receiving Lucas's head in a box.
Episode: S1 E12 | 52:29
Watch 51:46
The Accident
The Trap
Ramon asks Lucia to bug Joao's farm so that they can monitor his activity.
Episode: S1 E10 | 51:46
Watch 50:14
The Accident
The Birthday
Life seems to be returning to normal, then Jose receives a secret livestream of his wife.
Episode: S1 E4 | 50:14
Watch 51:01
The Accident
Wounds
After saving her life, Maria goes to visit Lucia in the hospital.
Episode: S1 E7 | 51:01
Watch 49:32
The Accident
Appearances
Lucia begins to suspect that Jose's disappearance is more than simple infidelity.
Episode: S1 E3 | 49:32
Watch 51:27
The Accident
Discoveries
Lucia begins to drink to cope with her heartache, with life-threatening consequences.
Episode: S1 E6 | 51:27
Watch 50:18
The Accident
The Slaughter
Lucia’s suspicions return when she finds a piece of jewelry on Jose’s sweater.
Episode: S1 E5 | 50:18
Watch 52:01
The Accident
The Delivery
Imprisoned and desperate, Jose finally confesses everything to Juan.
Episode: S1 E8 | 52:01