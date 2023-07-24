100 WVIA Way
The Accident

Loneliness

Season 1 Episode 2 | 51m 55s

Lucia tries to overcome the disappearance of her husband with the support of her family and friends. Joao invites Lucia to the farm to meet her and her son. Meanwhile, Jose and Maria, the woman at the airport, are locked up in Turkey.

Aired: 08/03/23
Watch 51:54
The Accident
The Gift
Though still unable to speak, Nico is recovering--making Jose and Maria desperate.
Episode: S1 E11 | 51:54
Watch 51:15
The Accident
Dinner
Lula searches for evidence of Maria’s betrayal. Lucia’s subterfuge put her in danger.
Episode: S1 E13 | 51:15
Watch 52:29
The Accident
The Invitation
Jose confronts Joao after receiving Lucas's head in a box.
Episode: S1 E12 | 52:29
Watch 51:46
The Accident
The Trap
Ramon asks Lucia to bug Joao's farm so that they can monitor his activity.
Episode: S1 E10 | 51:46
Watch 52:16
The Accident
Bad Times
Maria and Juan try to intercept the truckers and find a bloodbath.
Episode: S1 E9 | 52:16
Watch 50:14
The Accident
The Birthday
Life seems to be returning to normal, then Jose receives a secret livestream of his wife.
Episode: S1 E4 | 50:14
Watch 51:01
The Accident
Wounds
After saving her life, Maria goes to visit Lucia in the hospital.
Episode: S1 E7 | 51:01
Watch 49:32
The Accident
Appearances
Lucia begins to suspect that Jose's disappearance is more than simple infidelity.
Episode: S1 E3 | 49:32
Watch 51:27
The Accident
Discoveries
Lucia begins to drink to cope with her heartache, with life-threatening consequences.
Episode: S1 E6 | 51:27
Watch 50:18
The Accident
The Slaughter
Lucia’s suspicions return when she finds a piece of jewelry on Jose’s sweater.
Episode: S1 E5 | 50:18
