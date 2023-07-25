Extras
Samuel remains in danger until Jose completes his deal with the Colombians.
Joao orders Jose to kill Maria in exchange for Samuel's safe return. Ramon is played.
Though still unable to speak, Nico is recovering--making Jose and Maria desperate.
Lula searches for evidence of Maria’s betrayal. Lucia’s subterfuge put her in danger.
Jose confronts Joao after receiving Lucas's head in a box.
Ramon asks Lucia to bug Joao's farm so that they can monitor his activity.
Lucia sets out to uncover the terrible secret her husband was keeping.
Lucia’s suspicions return when she finds a piece of jewelry on Jose’s sweater.
Latest Episodes
Lucia begins to drink to cope with her heartache, with life-threatening consequences.
