Conquer by a Drawn Game (January 1777 – February 1778)

Extras
Ken Burns, Sarah Botstein, and David Schmidt on the challenges of telling America's origin story.
John Adams, read by Paul Giamatti. The American Revolution premieres November 16.
A spark ignites—quiet, unstoppable. What follows changes everything.
A single shot echoes on Lexington Green, and the American Revolution begins.
The filmmakers on how they tapped a broad range of influences to recreate the music of the era.
Filmmakers discuss how they used stories of both well-known and lesser known figures.
The filmmakers on how understanding the people of the Revolution can help us understand who we are.
Historian Christopher Brown. The American Revolution premieres November 16.
Historian Stephen Conway on the psychological impact of Saratoga on the British.
Historian Annette Gordon-Reed. The American Revolution premieres November 16.
Latest Episodes
The war drags on and moves to new theaters: at sea, in Indian Country, and in the South.
Political protest escalates into violence. War gives thirteen colonies a common cause.
Washington takes command of the Continental Army. Congress declares American independence.
Washington abandons New York City and flees across New Jersey, before attacking Trenton.
Victory at Yorktown secures independence. Americans aspire for a more perfect union.