The Soul of All America (December 1777 – May 1780)

Extras
Step behind the scenes of Ken Burns’s new film to see how The American Revolution came to life.
The filmmakers discuss how the story of The American Revolution came together.
The filmmakers discuss how they crafted imagery to help tell the story of the American Revolution.
Ken Burns, Sarah Botstein, and David Schmidt on the challenges of telling America's origin story.
The filmmakers on how they tapped a broad range of influences to recreate the music of the era.
Filmmakers discuss how they used stories of both well-known and lesser known figures.
The filmmakers on how understanding the people of the Revolution can help us understand who we are.
Historian Stephen Conway. The American Revolution premieres November 16.
A spark ignites—quiet, unstoppable. What follows changes everything.
A single shot echoes on Lexington Green, and the American Revolution begins.
Latest Episodes
Political protest escalates into violence. War gives thirteen colonies a common cause.
Washington takes command of the Continental Army. Congress declares American independence.
Washington abandons New York City and flees across New Jersey, before attacking Trenton.
Philadelphia falls, but the American victory at Saratoga allows France to enter the war.
Victory at Yorktown secures independence. Americans aspire for a more perfect union.