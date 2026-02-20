100 WVIA Way
The Count of Monte Cristo

Episode 1: The Letter

Season 2026 Episode 1 | 49m 52s

Amid disaster at sea, first mate Edmond Dantès takes command of his late captain’s ship, navigating safely home to wed his beloved Mercedes. But a trio of unforeseen enemies derail his plans and future, sending him to prison on a false charge.

Aired: 03/21/26 | Expires: 04/05/26
Funding for MASTERPIECE is provided by Viking and Raymond James with additional support from public television viewers and contributors to The MASTERPIECE Trust, created to help ensure the series’ future.
Latest Episodes
Watch 53:15
The Count of Monte Cristo
Episode 8: The Last Two
Edmond targets his final enemies, but after years of deceit, is love still possible for him?
Episode: S2026 E8 | 53:15
Watch 53:35
The Count of Monte Cristo
Episode 6: Providence
In Paris high society, Edmond manipulates his enemies while hiding his identity from Mercedes.
Episode: S2026 E6 | 53:35
Watch 50:46
The Count of Monte Cristo
Episode 5: The Ball
As Edmond uncovers more dark secrets, Mercedes grows suspicious of his true identity.
Episode: S2026 E5 | 50:46
Watch 51:16
The Count of Monte Cristo
Episode 4: The Red Room
Five years later, Edmond returns as the Count to confront his betrayers, unsettling Mercedes.
Episode: S2026 E4 | 51:16
Watch 53:35
The Count of Monte Cristo
Episode 3: The Treasure
After escaping prison, Edmond faces devastating news and turns toward revenge.
Episode: S2026 E3 | 53:35
Watch 53:34
The Count of Monte Cristo
Episode 2: The Castle
As hope fades in prison, Edmond meets Abbé Faria, who reveals the secret of a legendary treasure.
Episode: S2026 E2 | 53:34