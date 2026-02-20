Episode 6: Providence

Extras
Sam Claflin stars in in this new, lushly lensed adaptation of Alexandre Dumas’ iconic masterpiece.
Stream the series beginning on March 1, and watch the broadcast premiere on Sunday, March 22, 10/9c.
Latest Episodes
Edmond targets his final enemies, but after years of deceit, is love still possible for him?
As Edmond uncovers more dark secrets, Mercedes grows suspicious of his true identity.
Five years later, Edmond returns as the Count to confront his betrayers, unsettling Mercedes.
After escaping prison, Edmond faces devastating news and turns toward revenge.
As hope fades in prison, Edmond meets Abbé Faria, who reveals the secret of a legendary treasure.
After a triumphant return from sea, Edmond Dantès is betrayed and falsely imprisoned.