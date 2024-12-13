100 WVIA Way
The Earthshot Prize

The Earthshot Prize

Season 2024 Episode 1 | 1hr 16m 56s

Celebrate the annual ceremony of Prince William’s prestigious environmental award: The Earthshot Prize. The star-studded event honors this year’s five winners and their innovative solutions to help repair our planet within the next ten years.

Aired: 12/17/24 | Expires: 01/17/25
Watch 3:01
The Earthshot Prize
2023 Nominees: Revive our Oceans
These nominees are determined to make a difference to the health of our blue planet.
Clip: S2023 E1 | 3:01
Watch 2:47
The Earthshot Prize
2023 Nominees: Build a Waste-Free World
These nominees are working to reduce the problem of waste with global impact.
Clip: S2023 E1 | 2:47
Watch 2:59
The Earthshot Prize
2023 Nominees: Protect and Restore Nature
These nominees are all fighting to combat risks to the natural world.
Clip: S2023 E1 | 2:59
Watch 3:00
The Earthshot Prize
2023 Nominees: Clean our Air
These nominees are fighting to provide us a healthier environment to breathe.
Clip: S2023 E1 | 3:00
Watch 3:03
The Earthshot Prize
2023 Nominees: Fix our Climate
These nominees urgently focus on reducing carbon emissions and slowing global heating.
Clip: S2023 E1 | 3:03
Watch 0:30
The Earthshot Prize
2023 Preview
Celebrate the recipients of The Earthshot Prize on Nov. 12, 2023.
Preview: S2023 | 0:30
Watch 59:50
The Earthshot Prize
The Earthshot Prize 2022
Celebrate the recipients of The Earthshot Prize – Prince William's environmental award.
Episode: S2022 E1 | 59:50
Watch 7:50
The Earthshot Prize
Protect and Restore Nature
Three finalists have developed incredible solutions to help the natural world recover.
Clip: S2022 E1 | 7:50
Watch 6:50
The Earthshot Prize
Revive Our Oceans
Warming temperatures, pollution and more are having a devastating impact on our oceans.
Clip: S2022 E1 | 6:50
Watch 0:30
The Earthshot Prize
Preview
Celebrate the recipients of The Earthshot Prize – Prince William's environmental award.
Preview: S2022 E1 | 0:30
