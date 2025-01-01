Inside Season 2

Extras
The money from the gold starts to be laundered through international criminal networks.
Do we spy some new faces? The cast introduce some of the new additions to Season 2.
Refresh your memories of all the drama in Season 1 of The Gold.
A new season of The Gold begins Oct. 18, 2026 at 10/9c.
The high stakes cat-and-mouse game continues! The Gold Season 2 returns to MASTERPIECE in 2026.
Some of the criminals are found innocent and others are convicted.
The police learn that Cooper and Parry have been laundering the Brink’s-Mat millions.
Hear from the cast and more about recreating the 1980s look on-screen for The Gold.
Palmer learns he is wanted by the police. Noye’s murder trial comes to a dramatic conclusion.
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Season 2
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The Gold Season 1