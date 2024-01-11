100 WVIA Way
The Good Road

Richmond, Virginia: Hidden in Plain Sight

Season 2 Episode 201 | 26m 00s

After the killing of George Floyd, the city of Richmond, Virginia – former capital of the Confederacy – became a focus of international attention. Earl Bridges and Craig Martin speak with members of the community who fight against racial inequality including a young black entrepreneur and a museum curator. They talk about ways to set aside reminders of Richmond’s slave past.

Aired: 01/06/22 | Expires: 01/06/26
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Watch 26:46
The Good Road
Asheville, NC - The French Broad
Venture to an urban “peace garden,” and explore conservation and social justice.
Episode: S4 E404 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Good Road
Nashville, TN - Making Space
A trip to the National Museum of African American Music and the iconic Parthenon.
Episode: S4 E403 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Good Road
Charleston, SC - Hidden Histories
Jewish, Gullah and LGBTQ+ activists’ influence on Charleston’s history, arts and culture.
Episode: S4 E406 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Good Road
Northern Iraq
A glimpse of Northern Iraq’s cultural and religiously pluralistic past.
Episode: S4 E408 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Good Road
NYC - Food Securities
Money may be the root of all evil, but it can do a lot of good too.
Episode: S4 E407 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Good Road
St. Croix, USVI - Farm Tech City
Explore the heart of USVI culture as they turn their vulnerabilities into strengths.
Episode: S4 E405 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Good Road
Mosul, Iraq - Hardwired
Kurdish Christians and extremist Islamists participate together in a play about conflict.
Episode: S4 E401 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Good Road
St. Thomas, USVI - Not Just a Rock
Scuba diving scientists study the lungs of our planet and the threat of coral disease.
Episode: S4 E402 | 26:46
Watch 26:15
The Good Road
Nashville, TN - “Lost and Found on Jefferson St.”
Discover Music City’s true history through Jefferson St. before it was erased by I-40.
Episode: S3 E301 | 26:15
Watch 26:15
The Good Road
Cape Canaveral, Florida - “Space Force, Go for Launch”
We learn about the critical role of Space Force at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.
Episode: S3 E302 | 26:15