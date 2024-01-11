100 WVIA Way
The Good Road

San Juan, Puerto Rico: After the Storm

Season 2 Episode 203 | 26m 00s

In San Juan, Puerto Rico, Earl Bridges and Craig Martin explore the aftermath of Hurricane Maria, which devastated the island. They meet with Iván “Pudge” Rodriguez, a Baseball Hall of Famer who helped the community through the baseball franchise, and his coffee farm. They visit an environmental organization which supports the town through its farms, radio station, medical labs, and solar cinema.

Aired: 01/06/22
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Watch 26:46
The Good Road
Asheville, NC - The French Broad
Venture to an urban “peace garden,” and explore conservation and social justice.
Episode: S4 E404 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Good Road
Nashville, TN - Making Space
A trip to the National Museum of African American Music and the iconic Parthenon.
Episode: S4 E403 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Good Road
Charleston, SC - Hidden Histories
Jewish, Gullah and LGBTQ+ activists’ influence on Charleston’s history, arts and culture.
Episode: S4 E406 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Good Road
Northern Iraq
A glimpse of Northern Iraq’s cultural and religiously pluralistic past.
Episode: S4 E408 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Good Road
NYC - Food Securities
Money may be the root of all evil, but it can do a lot of good too.
Episode: S4 E407 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Good Road
St. Croix, USVI - Farm Tech City
Explore the heart of USVI culture as they turn their vulnerabilities into strengths.
Episode: S4 E405 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Good Road
Mosul, Iraq - Hardwired
Kurdish Christians and extremist Islamists participate together in a play about conflict.
Episode: S4 E401 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Good Road
St. Thomas, USVI - Not Just a Rock
Scuba diving scientists study the lungs of our planet and the threat of coral disease.
Episode: S4 E402 | 26:46
Watch 26:15
The Good Road
Nashville, TN - “Lost and Found on Jefferson St.”
Discover Music City’s true history through Jefferson St. before it was erased by I-40.
Episode: S3 E301 | 26:15
Watch 26:15
The Good Road
Cape Canaveral, Florida - “Space Force, Go for Launch”
We learn about the critical role of Space Force at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.
Episode: S3 E302 | 26:15
