The Good Road

Yangon, Myanmar: Punk Rock Buddha

Season 1 Episode 108 | 27m 26s

This episode finds Earl and Craig back on the road in Southeast Asia in the former capital of one of the most politically controversial countries in the region, Myanmar. War, genocide, and conflict have raged in this country dominated by ethnic struggle for decades. But beyond the headlines, there are powerful stories of unexpected heroes.

Aired: 04/05/22
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
