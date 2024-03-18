100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sign In
PBS Passport
The Good Road

Zanzibar Archipelago, Tanzania: Islands of Isolation

Season 1 Episode 104 | 27m 25s

In this episode, Earl and Craig are back with the BRCK team as they bring WiFi to several small, remote Islands in the Zanzibar Archipelago. After an overnight journey from Kenya on an ancient wooden sailboat, The Good Road and BRCK teams arrive on Pemba Island. The team discusses the implications and importance of bringing the Internet to places like Pemba.

Aired: 04/05/22
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
Watch 26:46
The Good Road
NYC - Food Securities
Money may be the root of all evil, but it can do a lot of good too.
Episode: S4 E407 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Good Road
Northern Iraq
A glimpse of Northern Iraq’s cultural and religiously pluralistic past.
Episode: S4 E408 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Good Road
Asheville, NC - The French Broad
Venture to an urban “peace garden,” and explore conservation and social justice.
Episode: S4 E404 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Good Road
Nashville, TN - Making Space
A trip to the National Museum of African American Music and the iconic Parthenon.
Episode: S4 E403 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Good Road
Charleston, SC - Hidden Histories
Jewish, Gullah and LGBTQ+ activists’ influence on Charleston’s history, arts and culture.
Episode: S4 E406 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Good Road
St. Croix, USVI - Farm Tech City
Explore the heart of USVI culture as they turn their vulnerabilities into strengths.
Episode: S4 E405 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Good Road
St. Thomas, USVI - Not Just a Rock
Scuba diving scientists study the lungs of our planet and the threat of coral disease.
Episode: S4 E402 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Good Road
Mosul, Iraq - Hardwired
Kurdish Christians and extremist Islamists participate together in a play about conflict.
Episode: S4 E401 | 26:46
Watch 26:16
The Good Road
San Juan, Puerto Rico - “Island as Identity”
Wholly American and yet uniquely apart, Puerto Ricans discuss their “American” identity.
Episode: S3 E306 | 26:16
Watch 26:15
The Good Road
Cocoa Beach, Florida - “The Overview Effect”
Educators, entrepreneurs and scientists bring a new generation of people into the cosmos.
Episode: S3 E305 | 26:15
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • The Good Road Season 4
  • The Good Road Season 3
  • The Good Road Season 2
  • The Good Road Season 1
Watch 26:46
The Good Road
Asheville, NC - The French Broad
Venture to an urban “peace garden,” and explore conservation and social justice.
Episode: S4 E404 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Good Road
Nashville, TN - Making Space
A trip to the National Museum of African American Music and the iconic Parthenon.
Episode: S4 E403 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Good Road
Charleston, SC - Hidden Histories
Jewish, Gullah and LGBTQ+ activists’ influence on Charleston’s history, arts and culture.
Episode: S4 E406 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Good Road
Northern Iraq
A glimpse of Northern Iraq’s cultural and religiously pluralistic past.
Episode: S4 E408 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Good Road
NYC - Food Securities
Money may be the root of all evil, but it can do a lot of good too.
Episode: S4 E407 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Good Road
St. Croix, USVI - Farm Tech City
Explore the heart of USVI culture as they turn their vulnerabilities into strengths.
Episode: S4 E405 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Good Road
Mosul, Iraq - Hardwired
Kurdish Christians and extremist Islamists participate together in a play about conflict.
Episode: S4 E401 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Good Road
St. Thomas, USVI - Not Just a Rock
Scuba diving scientists study the lungs of our planet and the threat of coral disease.
Episode: S4 E402 | 26:46
Watch 26:15
The Good Road
Nashville, TN - “Lost and Found on Jefferson St.”
Discover Music City’s true history through Jefferson St. before it was erased by I-40.
Episode: S3 E301 | 26:15
Watch 26:15
The Good Road
Cape Canaveral, Florida - “Space Force, Go for Launch”
We learn about the critical role of Space Force at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.
Episode: S3 E302 | 26:15