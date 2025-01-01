Season 3 Locations

Extras
Judith tells Becks and Suzie about an awkward encounter with an old friend.
A shocking development forces the trio to rethink everything they know.
Judith, Becks and Suzie head to the launch of a renowned chef's cookbook.
The trio investigates the chaotic murder of a notoriously tempestuous chef.
From sleuthing to hijinks, these ladies will go to any lengths to solve a crime.
While Judith and Suzie track down the murderer, tensions reach a boiling point.
Tanika speaks to Judith about her meddling in the case.
A murder at a university reunion puts Becks directly in the line of fire.
The police arrive at the scene of the crime in a creepy manor house.
Natalie Dew (Tanikia) and Holli Dempsey (Alice) determine their dealbreakers.
Latest Episodes
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The Marlow Murder Club Season 3
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The Marlow Murder Club Season 2
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The Marlow Murder Club Season 1
A shocking development forces the trio to rethink everything they know.
The trio investigates the chaotic murder of a notoriously tempestuous chef.
While Judith and Suzie track down the murderer, tensions reach a boiling point.
A murder at a university reunion puts Becks directly in the line of fire.
As the suspects’ secrets unravel, the trio struggles to find a clear motive.
Judith, Becks, and Suzie investigate the mayor of Marlow’s shocking death.
Can Judith and Becks catch the killer and save Suzie before it’s too late?
Could the shocking accident at Marlow Sailing Club actually be the perfect murder?
Is the new body a coincidence, or could the killer behind Louis Oldham’s death have struck before?
A body is found in the middle of a suburban street, and the trio digs into secrets of the residents.