To The Contrary

DNC Discussion; Harris-Trump Race

Season 33 Episode 3323 | 26m 46s

DNC Discussion: How the Democratic National Convention changed perceptions of Kamala Harris. Harris-Trump Race: What does each candidate need to do to win the presidency? PANEL: Debra Carnahan, Tiana Lowe Doescher, Carrie Sheffield, Jessica Washington

Aired: 08/22/24
Funding for TO THE CONTRARY is provided by the E. Rhodes and Leona B. Carpenter Foundation, the Park Foundation and the Charles A. Frueauff Foundation.
Extras
Watch 4:53
To The Contrary
TTC Extra: Kamala Harris Breaks Fundraising Records
VP Harris has raised a lot of funds, particularly from female donors.
Clip: S33 | 4:53
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
''Girlboss Feminism'' and The Myth of Making It
We speak with Samhita Mukhopadhyay, the former executive editor of Teen Vogue
Episode: S33 E3322 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
Protect Democracy vs. Project 2025
What is Project 2025, and does Protect Democracy have the '''antidote?''
Episode: S33 E3321 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
VP Kamala Harris: Her Life, Career, and Views
Who is Kamala Harris? We speak with three experts about her life, career, and political views
Episode: S33 E3320 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
Division and Unity in the United Methodist Church
The United Methodist Church has undergone through important changes in the last few years
Episode: S33 E3319 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
Republican National Convention; Biden Called to Drop Out
The Republican ticket is set and the Democratic one gears up
Episode: S33 E3318 | 26:46
Watch 8:22
To The Contrary
TTC Extra: Secret Service Controversy
Questions about the Secret Service in the wake of an attempted assassination
Clip: S33 | 8:22
Watch 5:52
To The Contrary
TTC Extra: Supreme Court Ruling on Misinformation on Social Media
US Supreme Court approves Biden Administration's request to have social media remove misinformation.
Clip: S33 | 5:52
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
Abortion & Politics; Religious Charter Schools
The politics of abortion and the debate around religious charter schools
Episode: S33 E3315 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
Fighting For Our Friendships: Danielle Bayard Jackson
Danielle Bayard Jackson, female friendship coach discusses her book, "Fighting for Our Friendships."
Episode: S33 E3314 | 26:46
