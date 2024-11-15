100 WVIA Way
To The Contrary

Election Fatigue and How to Deal with It

Season 33 Episode 3335 | 26m 34s

This week we speak with Dr. Lucy McBride and Prof. Niambi Carter about election fatigue. Americans are barraged with political ads, fundraising emails and texts, and news that produce stress about elections. What can be done about this?

Aired: 11/14/24
