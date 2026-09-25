Is Heteropessimism the End of Modern Romance?

Extras
For the first time in decades, young men are more religious than young women. Experts weigh in.
Bonnie Erbé & experts debate legal defense tactics, trial shifts, and if #MeToo has lost momentum.
Why are home births rising? We debate safety, midwives, and maternity care shortages.
Bonnie Erbé explores how TikTok & social media impact body image with experts Dr. Terán & Dr. Vashi.
Why is the US birth rate crashing?
How weak regulations and AI chatbot design choices fuel real-world violence against women.
Are voters ready for a "rainbow wave," or do LGBTQ+ candidates still face gender-bias hurdles?
Why is the girls' sports dream gap widening despite record visibility?
Arkansas is building a national model to combat human trafficking. Here's how.
Cybersecurity experts expose romance scams, catfishing tactics, and ways to stay safe online.
Latest Episodes
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All
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To The Contrary Season 35
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To The Contrary Season 34
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To The Contrary Season 33
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To The Contrary Season 32
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To The Contrary Season 31
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To The Contrary's 30th Season
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To The Contrary Season 29
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To The Contrary Season 28
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To The Contrary Season 27
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To The Contrary Season 26
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To The Contrary Season 25
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To The Contrary Season 24
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To The Contrary Season 23
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To The Contrary Season 22
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To The Contrary Season 21
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To The Contrary Season 20
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To The Contrary Season 19
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To The Contrary Season 8
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To The Contrary Season 1
For the first time in decades, young men are more religious than young women. Experts weigh in.
Bonnie Erbé & experts debate legal defense tactics, trial shifts, and if #MeToo has lost momentum.
Why are home births rising? We debate safety, midwives, and maternity care shortages.
Bonnie Erbé explores how TikTok & social media impact body image with experts Dr. Terán & Dr. Vashi.
Why is the US birth rate crashing?
How weak regulations and AI chatbot design choices fuel real-world violence against women.
Are voters ready for a "rainbow wave," or do LGBTQ+ candidates still face gender-bias hurdles?
Why is the girls' sports dream gap widening despite record visibility?
Arkansas is building a national model to combat human trafficking. Here's how.
Cybersecurity experts expose romance scams, catfishing tactics, and ways to stay safe online.