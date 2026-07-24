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To The Contrary

How Social Media & TikTok Shape Body Image

Season 35 Episode 3519 | 26m 46s

This week on To The Contrary, host Bonnie Erbé explores how TikTok and social media shape body image and beauty standards for women. Experts Dr. Larissa Terán (Geena Davis Institute) and Dr. Neelam Vashi (Dermatology Institute of Boston) discuss recent research, cosmetic surgery trends, algorithm impacts, and strategies to reduce online harm.

Aired: 07/23/26
Funding for TO THE CONTRARY is provided by the E. Rhodes and Leona B. Carpenter Foundation, the Park Foundation and the Charles A. Frueauff Foundation.
Extras
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
US Birth Rates Hit Historic Lows: What’s Stopping Gen Z & Millennials?
Why is the US birth rate crashing?
Episode: S35 E3518 | 26:46
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To The Contrary
How AI Chatbots Could Fuel Violence Against Women
How weak regulations and AI chatbot design choices fuel real-world violence against women.
Episode: S35 E3517 | 26:46
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To The Contrary
Do LGBTQ+ Candidates Have to "Act Straight" to Win Elections?
Are voters ready for a "rainbow wave," or do LGBTQ+ candidates still face gender-bias hurdles?
Episode: S35 E3515 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
Women’s Sports are Booming, So Why Are Girls Dropping Out?
Why is the girls' sports dream gap widening despite record visibility?
Episode: S35 E3514 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
The Fight to Stop Human Trafficking in America
Arkansas is building a national model to combat human trafficking. Here's how.
Episode: S35 E3512 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
Romance Scams Exposed: How Catfishers Manipulate Victims
Cybersecurity experts expose romance scams, catfishing tactics, and ways to stay safe online.
Episode: S35 E3509 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
Jeffrey Epstein Files & #MeToo: How Survivors Were Silenced
Epstein files reveal how power, media, and fear silenced survivors after #MeToo.
Episode: S35 E3508 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
"Mankeeping:" When Does Emotional Support Becomes a Burden?
Explore how "mankeeping" burdens relationships
Episode: S35 E3507 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
Olympic Ban on Trans Women: Fair Play or Flawed Science?
Olympic trans ban debated: fairness, science, and the future of women’s sports.
Episode: S35 E3505 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
NATO, Russia, and the Future of Gender Equality: A Foreign Policy Deep Dive
How shifting alliances impact global women's rights & racial equality.
Episode: S35 E3502 | 26:46
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Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
US Birth Rates Hit Historic Lows: What’s Stopping Gen Z & Millennials?
Why is the US birth rate crashing?
Episode: S35 E3518 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
How AI Chatbots Could Fuel Violence Against Women
How weak regulations and AI chatbot design choices fuel real-world violence against women.
Episode: S35 E3517 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
Do LGBTQ+ Candidates Have to "Act Straight" to Win Elections?
Are voters ready for a "rainbow wave," or do LGBTQ+ candidates still face gender-bias hurdles?
Episode: S35 E3515 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
Women’s Sports are Booming, So Why Are Girls Dropping Out?
Why is the girls' sports dream gap widening despite record visibility?
Episode: S35 E3514 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
The Fight to Stop Human Trafficking in America
Arkansas is building a national model to combat human trafficking. Here's how.
Episode: S35 E3512 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
Romance Scams Exposed: How Catfishers Manipulate Victims
Cybersecurity experts expose romance scams, catfishing tactics, and ways to stay safe online.
Episode: S35 E3509 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
Jeffrey Epstein Files & #MeToo: How Survivors Were Silenced
Epstein files reveal how power, media, and fear silenced survivors after #MeToo.
Episode: S35 E3508 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
"Mankeeping:" When Does Emotional Support Becomes a Burden?
Explore how "mankeeping" burdens relationships
Episode: S35 E3507 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
Olympic Ban on Trans Women: Fair Play or Flawed Science?
Olympic trans ban debated: fairness, science, and the future of women’s sports.
Episode: S35 E3505 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
NATO, Russia, and the Future of Gender Equality: A Foreign Policy Deep Dive
How shifting alliances impact global women's rights & racial equality.
Episode: S35 E3502 | 26:46