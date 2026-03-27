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To The Contrary

NATO, Russia, and the Future of Gender Equality: A Foreign Policy Deep Dive

Season 35 Episode 2 | 26m 46s

As traditional alliances fray and Washington upends long-term ties with NATO, China, and Iran, American foreign policy is facing an unprecedented crisis. On this episode of To The Contrary, host Bonnie Erbé sits down with experts Kimberly St. Julian-Varnon (University of Pennsylvania) and Linda Robinson (Council on Foreign Relations) to analyze the ripple effects of a shifting global landscape.

Aired: 03/26/26
Funding for TO THE CONTRARY is provided by the E. Rhodes and Leona B. Carpenter Foundation, the Park Foundation and the Charles A. Frueauff Foundation.
Extras
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To The Contrary
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Episode: S34 E3449 | 26:46
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To The Contrary
Trump & Blue-Collar Voters; Impact of Anti-DEI Executive Orders
Trump’s support among non-college voters and the impact of anti-DEI orders on women & Black leaders.
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To The Contrary
25,000 Teens, 3 Years: Groundbreaking Social Media and Mental Health Study
Major study questions the link between social media and teen mental health.
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Robots Taking Over IVF: The Future of Fertility Treatments
Robots are transforming IVF, could make fertility treatments faster, cheaper, and more accessible.
Episode: S34 E3439 | 26:46
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To The Contrary
Higher Education Shift; Women Considering Leaving
Women now dominate higher education as many young women express frustration and consider leaving US
Episode: S34 E3445 | 26:46
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To The Contrary
Weight Loss Pill; AI Slop
Exploring weight loss pill's societal impact and AI Slop's influence on media quality and culture.
Episode: S34 E3444 | 26:46
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To The Contrary
LinkedIn Bias; UN Leadership
Women use masculine profiles for job visibility, and UN debates female leadership.
Episode: S34 E3443 | 26:46
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To The Contrary
Gen Z: Navigating New Career Paths in a Changing World
Discover how these changes are shaping the future of work and what it means
Episode: S34 E3438 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
Bridging Divides: Can We Learn to Listen Across Differences?
Using empathy and conversation to bridge political divides and reduce hostility.
Episode: S34 E3435 | 26:46
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Tariff Impact on Families; Leave Disparities
Tariffs strain families; women face more leave challenges than men
Episode: S34 E3434 | 26:46
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Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
ICE Killings Spark National Backlash: Is Trump Losing Support?
Is this a turning point in national politics?
Episode: S34 E3449 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
Trump & Blue-Collar Voters; Impact of Anti-DEI Executive Orders
Trump’s support among non-college voters and the impact of anti-DEI orders on women & Black leaders.
Episode: S34 E3448 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
25,000 Teens, 3 Years: Groundbreaking Social Media and Mental Health Study
Major study questions the link between social media and teen mental health.
Episode: S34 E3446 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
Robots Taking Over IVF: The Future of Fertility Treatments
Robots are transforming IVF, could make fertility treatments faster, cheaper, and more accessible.
Episode: S34 E3439 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
Higher Education Shift; Women Considering Leaving
Women now dominate higher education as many young women express frustration and consider leaving US
Episode: S34 E3445 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
Weight Loss Pill; AI Slop
Exploring weight loss pill's societal impact and AI Slop's influence on media quality and culture.
Episode: S34 E3444 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
LinkedIn Bias; UN Leadership
Women use masculine profiles for job visibility, and UN debates female leadership.
Episode: S34 E3443 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
Gen Z: Navigating New Career Paths in a Changing World
Discover how these changes are shaping the future of work and what it means
Episode: S34 E3438 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
Bridging Divides: Can We Learn to Listen Across Differences?
Using empathy and conversation to bridge political divides and reduce hostility.
Episode: S34 E3435 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
Tariff Impact on Families; Leave Disparities
Tariffs strain families; women face more leave challenges than men
Episode: S34 E3434 | 26:46