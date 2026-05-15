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To The Contrary

Romance Scams Exposed: How Catfishers Manipulate Victims

Season 35 Episode 3509 | 26m 46s

Romance scams are rising fast, targeting people searching for love and connection online. Bonnie Erbé speaks with cybersecurity experts Jessica Robinson and Zinet Kemal about how catfishing scams work, why victims often stay silent, the role of social media and dating apps, and how to protect yourself from financial and emotional harm.

Aired: 05/14/26
Funding for TO THE CONTRARY is provided by the E. Rhodes and Leona B. Carpenter Foundation, the Park Foundation and the Charles A. Frueauff Foundation.
Extras
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
Jeffrey Epstein Files & #MeToo: How Survivors Were Silenced
Epstein files reveal how power, media, and fear silenced survivors after #MeToo.
Episode: S35 E3508 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
"Mankeeping:" When Does Emotional Support Becomes a Burden?
Explore how "mankeeping" burdens relationships
Episode: S35 E3507 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
Olympic Ban on Trans Women: Fair Play or Flawed Science?
Olympic trans ban debated: fairness, science, and the future of women’s sports.
Episode: S35 E3505 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
NATO, Russia, and the Future of Gender Equality: A Foreign Policy Deep Dive
How shifting alliances impact global women's rights & racial equality.
Episode: S35 E3502 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
ICE Killings Spark National Backlash: Is Trump Losing Support?
Is this a turning point in national politics?
Episode: S34 E3449 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
Trump & Blue-Collar Voters; Impact of Anti-DEI Executive Orders
Trump’s support among non-college voters and the impact of anti-DEI orders on women & Black leaders.
Episode: S34 E3448 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
25,000 Teens, 3 Years: Groundbreaking Social Media and Mental Health Study
Major study questions the link between social media and teen mental health.
Episode: S34 E3447 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
Robots Taking Over IVF: The Future of Fertility Treatments
Robots are transforming IVF, could make fertility treatments faster, cheaper, and more accessible.
Episode: S34 E3439 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
Higher Education Shift; Women Considering Leaving
Women now dominate higher education as many young women express frustration and consider leaving US
Episode: S34 E3445 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
Weight Loss Pill; AI Slop
Exploring weight loss pill's societal impact and AI Slop's influence on media quality and culture.
Episode: S34 E3444 | 26:46
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Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
Jeffrey Epstein Files & #MeToo: How Survivors Were Silenced
Epstein files reveal how power, media, and fear silenced survivors after #MeToo.
Episode: S35 E3508 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
"Mankeeping:" When Does Emotional Support Becomes a Burden?
Explore how "mankeeping" burdens relationships
Episode: S35 E3507 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
Olympic Ban on Trans Women: Fair Play or Flawed Science?
Olympic trans ban debated: fairness, science, and the future of women’s sports.
Episode: S35 E3505 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
NATO, Russia, and the Future of Gender Equality: A Foreign Policy Deep Dive
How shifting alliances impact global women's rights & racial equality.
Episode: S35 E3502 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
ICE Killings Spark National Backlash: Is Trump Losing Support?
Is this a turning point in national politics?
Episode: S34 E3449 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
Trump & Blue-Collar Voters; Impact of Anti-DEI Executive Orders
Trump’s support among non-college voters and the impact of anti-DEI orders on women & Black leaders.
Episode: S34 E3448 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
25,000 Teens, 3 Years: Groundbreaking Social Media and Mental Health Study
Major study questions the link between social media and teen mental health.
Episode: S34 E3447 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
Robots Taking Over IVF: The Future of Fertility Treatments
Robots are transforming IVF, could make fertility treatments faster, cheaper, and more accessible.
Episode: S34 E3439 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
Higher Education Shift; Women Considering Leaving
Women now dominate higher education as many young women express frustration and consider leaving US
Episode: S34 E3445 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
Weight Loss Pill; AI Slop
Exploring weight loss pill's societal impact and AI Slop's influence on media quality and culture.
Episode: S34 E3444 | 26:46