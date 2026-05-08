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To The Contrary

Jeffrey Epstein Files & #MeToo: How Survivors Were Silenced

Season 35 Episode 3508 | 26m 46s

We discuss how newly released Jeffrey Epstein records reveal tactics used to silence survivors and undermine #MeToo. Featuring Fatima Goss Graves and Anna Merlan on media influence, power, justice, “Believe Women,” and the barriers survivors still face in seeking accountability.

Aired: 05/07/26
Funding for TO THE CONTRARY is provided by the E. Rhodes and Leona B. Carpenter Foundation, the Park Foundation and the Charles A. Frueauff Foundation.
Extras
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
"Mankeeping:" When Does Emotional Support Becomes a Burden?
Explore how "mankeeping" burdens relationships
Episode: S35 E3507 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
Olympic Ban on Trans Women: Fair Play or Flawed Science?
Olympic trans ban debated: fairness, science, and the future of women’s sports.
Episode: S35 E3503 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
NATO, Russia, and the Future of Gender Equality: A Foreign Policy Deep Dive
How shifting alliances impact global women's rights & racial equality.
Episode: S35 E3502 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
ICE Killings Spark National Backlash: Is Trump Losing Support?
Is this a turning point in national politics?
Episode: S34 E3449 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
Trump & Blue-Collar Voters; Impact of Anti-DEI Executive Orders
Trump’s support among non-college voters and the impact of anti-DEI orders on women & Black leaders.
Episode: S34 E3448 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
25,000 Teens, 3 Years: Groundbreaking Social Media and Mental Health Study
Major study questions the link between social media and teen mental health.
Episode: S34 E3446 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
Robots Taking Over IVF: The Future of Fertility Treatments
Robots are transforming IVF, could make fertility treatments faster, cheaper, and more accessible.
Episode: S34 E3439 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
Higher Education Shift; Women Considering Leaving
Women now dominate higher education as many young women express frustration and consider leaving US
Episode: S34 E3445 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
Weight Loss Pill; AI Slop
Exploring weight loss pill's societal impact and AI Slop's influence on media quality and culture.
Episode: S34 E3444 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
LinkedIn Bias; UN Leadership
Women use masculine profiles for job visibility, and UN debates female leadership.
Episode: S34 E3443 | 26:46
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Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
"Mankeeping:" When Does Emotional Support Becomes a Burden?
Explore how "mankeeping" burdens relationships
Episode: S35 E3507 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
Olympic Ban on Trans Women: Fair Play or Flawed Science?
Olympic trans ban debated: fairness, science, and the future of women’s sports.
Episode: S35 E3503 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
NATO, Russia, and the Future of Gender Equality: A Foreign Policy Deep Dive
How shifting alliances impact global women's rights & racial equality.
Episode: S35 E3502 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
ICE Killings Spark National Backlash: Is Trump Losing Support?
Is this a turning point in national politics?
Episode: S34 E3449 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
Trump & Blue-Collar Voters; Impact of Anti-DEI Executive Orders
Trump’s support among non-college voters and the impact of anti-DEI orders on women & Black leaders.
Episode: S34 E3448 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
25,000 Teens, 3 Years: Groundbreaking Social Media and Mental Health Study
Major study questions the link between social media and teen mental health.
Episode: S34 E3446 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
Robots Taking Over IVF: The Future of Fertility Treatments
Robots are transforming IVF, could make fertility treatments faster, cheaper, and more accessible.
Episode: S34 E3439 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
Higher Education Shift; Women Considering Leaving
Women now dominate higher education as many young women express frustration and consider leaving US
Episode: S34 E3445 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
Weight Loss Pill; AI Slop
Exploring weight loss pill's societal impact and AI Slop's influence on media quality and culture.
Episode: S34 E3444 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
LinkedIn Bias; UN Leadership
Women use masculine profiles for job visibility, and UN debates female leadership.
Episode: S34 E3443 | 26:46