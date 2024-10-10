100 WVIA Way
To The Contrary

Kamala Media Blitz; Melania Trump's Memoir

Season 33 Episode 3330 | 26m 46s

Kamala Media Blitz: The VP targets non-traditional media outlets hoping to reach women who are not as interested in politics. Melania's Memoir: The former first lady's new book reveals some new information about her views. PANEL: Erin Matson, Amala Ekpunobi, Carrie Sheffield, Jessica Washington

Aired: 10/09/24
Extras
Watch 5:12
To The Contrary
TTC Extra: FOMO Online
Young women and girls are motivated by FOMO to stay online
Clip: S33 | 5:12
Watch 2:14
To The Contrary
TTC Extra: Gender Differences in Election
Two of the leading pollsters discuss how men and women react
Clip: S33 | 2:14
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
Women, Polling, and the 2024 Election
We take a deep dive into the world of polling with two of the leading pollsters in America
Episode: S33 E3329 | 26:46
Watch 6:31
To The Contrary
TTC Extra: Olivia Nuzzi & Ethics in Media
We discuss an Inappropriate relationship with a presidential candidate
Clip: S33 | 6:31
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
Trump’s Pitch to Women; ''The Bro Vote''
Trump vows to be women’s ''protector,'' how young men will vote
Episode: S33 E3328 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
The History of Black Women Running for President
From fringe candidates like Charlene Mitchell to leading figures like VP Kamala Harris
Episode: S33 E3327 | 26:46
Watch 0:47
To The Contrary
TTC Extra: Will Kamala Harris Win?
We ask Dr. Sharon Austin
Clip: S33 | 0:47
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
Post-Debate Analysis: Kamala Harris vs. Donald Trump
We compare and contrast the performances of the two leading candidates for president.
Episode: S33 E3326 | 26:46
Watch 1:19
To The Contrary
TTC Extra: Who Will Win - Trump or Harris?
We ask our panel who will be president.
Clip: S33 | 1:19
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
How Project 2025 Impacts the Separation of Church and State
What do plans such as Project 2025 have in store for the wall that divides religion and government?
Episode: S33 E3325 | 26:46
