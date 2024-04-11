Motorhome Prophecies - Carrie Sheffield

Extras
We speak with outgoing HUD Sec. Fudge about one of the most important issues.
Homeland Security agents raid homes of Sean “Diddy” Combs in sex trafficking investigation
SCOTUS hears arguments relating to mifepristone. Has Biden rebounded?
The state of reproductive rights as the election draws closer
Women are having to work multiple jobs to get ahead
Women find more fulfillment in building their businesses than in dating and relationships.
A new Alabama Court decision makes embryos legally the same as children.
Suburban women will pivotal in Joe Biden’s Presidential victory in 2024.
Political divide by gender & a Democratic victory that could be a blueprint
Bonnie Erbé sits down with Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) to chronicle her life
We speak with the author of “Merze Tate: The Global Odyssey of a Black Woman Scholar.”
Where does her campaign go from here? And should DEI programs continue?
Dr. Bella DePaulo discuss her research on single life and book "Single at Heart"
The pope comes out strongly against surrogacy, and abortion as a 2024 issue.