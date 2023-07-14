100 WVIA Way
To The Contrary

Sen. Tammy Duckworth & Reproductive Rights

Season 32 Episode 3218 | 26m 46s

Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) talks to host Bonnie Erbé about her experiences with in vitro fertilization (IVF) and why reproductive rights are so important. We discuss the current state of the pro-choice movement after the Dobbs decision took away the right to an abortion nationally.

Aired: 07/13/23
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
Harvey Weinstein Conviction Overturned; Abortion Laws
The disgraced Hollywood mogul's conviction in NY is overturned & latest on abortion.
Episode: S33 E3306 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
Climate Anxiety and the Kid Question
Increasing concerns about the environment are affecting people's decision to have children
Episode: S33 E3305 | 26:46
Watch 26:52
To The Contrary
Motorhome Prophecies - Carrie Sheffield
Carrie Sheffield's memoir, "Motorhome Prophecies: A Journey of Healing and Forgiveness"
Episode: S33 E3304 | 26:52
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
Homelessness - HUD Sec. Marcia Fudge
We speak with outgoing HUD Sec. Fudge about one of the most important issues.
Episode: S33 E3303 | 26:46
Watch 3:31
To The Contrary
TTC Extra: Sean "Diddy" Combs Sexual Misconduct Allegations
Homeland Security agents raid homes of Sean “Diddy” Combs in sex trafficking investigation
Clip: 3:31
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
Supreme Court & Abortion; Biden vs. Trump
SCOTUS hears arguments relating to mifepristone. Has Biden rebounded?
Episode: S33 E3302 | 26:46
Watch 7:33
To The Contrary
TTC Extra: Inflation & Working Women
Women are having to work multiple jobs to get ahead
Clip: S32 | 7:33
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
Abortion & Birth Control; Homelessness
The state of reproductive rights as the election draws closer
Preview: S33 E3301 | 26:46
Watch 2:25
To The Contrary
TTC Extra: More Women Prioritizing Success over Love
Women find more fulfillment in building their businesses than in dating and relationships.
Clip: 2:25
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
Frozen Embryos; Ukrainian Women
A new Alabama Court decision makes embryos legally the same as children.
Episode: S32 E3250 | 26:46
