To The Contrary

Supreme Court & Abortion; Biden vs. Trump

Season 33 Episode 3302 | 26m 46s

Supreme Court & Abortion: The SCOTUS hears arguments relating to mifepristone, a medication abortion. Biden vs. Trump: Has Biden rebounded in the polls thanks to a strategy of speaking about healthcare and women's issues? PANEL: Fmr. Rep. Donna Edwards (D-MD), Erin Matson, Carrie Sheffield, Tiana Lowe.

Aired: 03/28/24
Funding for TO THE CONTRARY is provided by the E. Rhodes and Leona B. Carpenter Foundation, the Park Foundation and the Charles A. Frueauff Foundation.
Extras
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
Homelessness - HUD Sec. Marcia Fudge
We speak with outgoing HUD Sec. Fudge about one of the most important issues.
Episode: S33 E3303 | 26:46
Watch 3:31
To The Contrary
TTC Extra: Sean "Diddy" Combs Sexual Misconduct Allegations
Homeland Security agents raid homes of Sean “Diddy” Combs in sex trafficking investigation
Clip: 3:31
Watch 7:33
To The Contrary
TTC Extra: Inflation & Working Women
Women are having to work multiple jobs to get ahead
Clip: S32 | 7:33
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
Abortion & Birth Control; Homelessness
The state of reproductive rights as the election draws closer
Preview: S33 E3301 | 26:46
Watch 2:25
To The Contrary
TTC Extra: More Women Prioritizing Success over Love
Women find more fulfillment in building their businesses than in dating and relationships.
Clip: 2:25
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
Frozen Embryos; Ukrainian Women
A new Alabama Court decision makes embryos legally the same as children.
Episode: S32 E3250 | 26:46
Watch 3:18
To The Contrary
TTC Extra: Biden Needs Suburban Women's Votes to Win 2024
Suburban women will pivotal in Joe Biden’s Presidential victory in 2024.
Clip: 3:18
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
Gender Divide; Immigration & Suozzi
Political divide by gender & a Democratic victory that could be a blueprint
Episode: S32 E3249 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
Black History Month Profile: Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton
Bonnie Erbé sits down with Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) to chronicle her life
Episode: S32 E3248 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
Merze Tate: Black Woman Scholar
We speak with the author of “Merze Tate: The Global Odyssey of a Black Woman Scholar.”
Episode: S32 E3247 | 26:46
