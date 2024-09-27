Trump’s Pitch to Women; ''The Bro Vote''

Extras
We discuss an Inappropriate relationship with a presidential candidate
From fringe candidates like Charlene Mitchell to leading figures like VP Kamala Harris
We ask Dr. Sharon Austin
We compare and contrast the performances of the two leading candidates for president.
We ask our panel who will be president.
What do plans such as Project 2025 have in store for the wall that divides religion and government?
How the Democratic National Convention changed perceptions of Kamala Harris.
VP Harris has raised a lot of funds, particularly from female donors.
We speak with Samhita Mukhopadhyay, the former executive editor of Teen Vogue
What is Project 2025, and does Protect Democracy have the '''antidote?''
To The Contrary Season 33
To The Contrary Season 32
To The Contrary Season 31
To The Contrary's 30th Season
To The Contrary Season 29
To The Contrary Season 28
To The Contrary Season 27
To The Contrary Season 26
To The Contrary Season 25
To The Contrary Season 24
To The Contrary Season 23
To The Contrary Season 22
To The Contrary Season 21
To The Contrary Season 20
To The Contrary Season 19
To The Contrary Season 8
To The Contrary Season 1
Who is Kamala Harris? We speak with three experts about her life, career, and political views
The United Methodist Church has undergone through important changes in the last few years
The Republican ticket is set and the Democratic one gears up
The politics of abortion and the debate around religious charter schools