Family Secrets

Extras
Lalo is arrested, and the press publicizes Paula’s past.
Paula tries to keep her family and the police from suspecting anything.
Paula Garcia’s return home is fraught with mystery.
Ricardo threatens Paula, and Paula learns that Teresa is dead.
Fernando confesses to Lidia the truth about what happened to their daughter.
Lidia learns Enrique is terminally ill. Fernando confronts Paula.
Ricardo’s phone links Paula to the Russian mafia and the death of a diplomat.
Eguia learns that Lidia, Fernando and Enrique all know the girl is not Paula.
Fernando tells Lidia the whole truth, and a struggle ensues.
Latest Episodes
Fernando kills Cirilo as Lalo gets closer to finding where Paula is buried.
Sanchez kidnaps Paula, and the family secretly mourn Enrique.
Enrique reveals he has cancer. Group 9 from Madrid arrests Eguia.
Paula falls into Irina’s trap.
Irina arrives in Santander – but Paula does not help her.
