Shadow of Doubt

Extras
Lalo is arrested, and the press publicizes Paula’s past.
Ricardo threatens Paula, and Paula learns that Teresa is dead.
Fernando confesses to Lidia the truth about what happened to their daughter.
Lidia learns Enrique is terminally ill. Fernando confronts Paula.
Ricardo’s phone links Paula to the Russian mafia and the death of a diplomat.
Eguia learns that Lidia, Fernando and Enrique all know the girl is not Paula.
Fernando tells Lidia the whole truth, and a struggle ensues.
Latest Episodes
Lalo is arrested, and the press publicizes Paula’s past.
Ricardo threatens Paula, and Paula learns that Teresa is dead.
Fernando confesses to Lidia the truth about what happened to their daughter.
Lidia learns Enrique is terminally ill. Fernando confronts Paula.
Ricardo’s phone links Paula to the Russian mafia and the death of a diplomat.
Eguia learns that Lidia, Fernando and Enrique all know the girl is not Paula.
Fernando tells Lidia the whole truth, and a struggle ensues.