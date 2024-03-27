Extras
A young doctor and the head nurse at Montalban Hospital are murdered.
A worker at the Montalban Hospital has discovered Victor's true identity.
The nurse’s cadaver is discovered, and secrets are uncovered.
The team uncovers the substance used to drug the victims, which leads to a surprise.
The main suspect insists he is innocent, but the institution's reputation is at risk.
Sophie and Alain begin to suspect two employees of the Montalban.
Victor and Vidal make a mistake that delivers a big blow in the investigation.
Two agents are sent to infiltrate the Vega family and discover what happened to Alicia.
All evidence points to one suspect. But who’s the accomplice?
Alain's life is in grave danger. What are Mrs. Adela and nurse Marcos hiding?
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Under Suspicion Season 2
-
Under Suspicion Season 1
The Commissioner’s accident leaves the team in check with no time to lose.
All evidence points to one suspect. But who’s the accomplice?
Alain's life is in grave danger. What are Mrs. Adela and nurse Marcos hiding?
Sophie and Alain begin to suspect two employees of the Montalban.
A young doctor and the head nurse at Montalban Hospital are murdered.
A worker at the Montalban Hospital has discovered Victor's true identity.
The nurse’s cadaver is discovered, and secrets are uncovered.
The team uncovers the substance used to drug the victims, which leads to a surprise.
The main suspect insists he is innocent, but the institution's reputation is at risk.
There is one piece of the puzzle left that Victor and Laura must find.