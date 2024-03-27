100 WVIA Way
Under Suspicion

The Communion Video

Season 1 Episode 4 | 1hr 10m 11s

With Oscar arrested and the Vega family under suspicion, Laura and Victor must go to new lengths to find the true culprit.

Aired: 12/21/22
Watch 1:11:56
Under Suspicion
The Cabana
A disturbing discovery is made at Bosco’s house revealing his hidden obsession.
Episode: S1 E3 | 1:11:56
Watch 1:17:35
Under Suspicion
Chapter 1: The Key
A young doctor and the head nurse at Montalban Hospital are murdered.
Episode: S2 E1 | 1:17:35
Watch 1:05:18
Under Suspicion
The Lantern
Victor and Laura race to find the murder weapon before Carmen’s accomplices do.
Episode: S1 E7 | 1:05:18
Watch 1:09:03
Under Suspicion
Mama
The police search desperately for Nuria, and Laura and Victor are running out of time.
Episode: S1 E6 | 1:09:03
Watch 1:12:25
Under Suspicion
The Truth
There is one piece of the puzzle left that Victor and Laura must find.
Episode: S1 E8 | 1:12:25
Watch 1:09:59
Under Suspicion
Nuria
The police search for Ines’s ex. Carmen is sure Nuria knows something.
Episode: S1 E5 | 1:09:59
Watch 1:09:38
Under Suspicion
Chapter 9: The Garden
Alain's life is in grave danger. What are Mrs. Adela and nurse Marcos hiding?
Episode: S2 E9 | 1:09:38
Watch 1:11:17
Under Suspicion
Chapter 10: The Confession
All evidence points to one suspect. But who’s the accomplice?
Episode: S2 E10 | 1:11:17
Watch 1:13:28
Under Suspicion
Chapter 2: The Bear
The nurse’s cadaver is discovered, and secrets are uncovered.
Episode: S2 E2 | 1:13:28
Watch 1:11:28
Under Suspicion
Chapter 5: The Oven
A worker at the Montalban Hospital has discovered Victor's true identity.
Episode: S2 E5 | 1:11:28
