The Lantern

All evidence points to one suspect. But who’s the accomplice?
Alain's life is in grave danger. What are Mrs. Adela and nurse Marcos hiding?
Sophie and Alain begin to suspect two employees of the Montalban.
Victor and Vidal make a mistake that delivers a big blow in the investigation.
The Commissioner’s accident leaves the team in check with no time to lose.
A young doctor and the head nurse at Montalban Hospital are murdered.
A worker at the Montalban Hospital has discovered Victor's true identity.
The nurse’s cadaver is discovered, and secrets are uncovered.
The team uncovers the substance used to drug the victims, which leads to a surprise.
The main suspect insists he is innocent, but the institution's reputation is at risk.
A disturbing discovery is made at Bosco’s house revealing his hidden obsession.
Laura and Victor must go to new lengths to find the true culprit.
The police search desperately for Nuria, and Laura and Victor are running out of time.
There is one piece of the puzzle left that Victor and Laura must find.
The police search for Ines’s ex. Carmen is sure Nuria knows something.
