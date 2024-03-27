100 WVIA Way
Under Suspicion

The Lantern

Season 1 Episode 7 | 1hr 05m 18s

With Carmen now in the spotlight for the murder of Nuria, the race is on for Victor and Laura to find the murder weapon before her accomplices do.

Aired: 12/21/22
Extras
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Under Suspicion Season 2
  • Under Suspicion Season 1
