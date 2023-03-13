100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sign In
PBS Passport
Vienna Blood

Episode 1 | The Melancholy Countess Part 1

Season 2 Episode 1 | 48m 36s

When a depressed Hungarian countess drowns in the bath, it looks like suicide. Intense scrutiny falls on her psychoanalyst, Max. Oskar teams up with Max to solve the riddle of the countess's death and clear Max's professional reputation.

Aired: 01/08/22 | Expires: 03/12/23
Funding for Vienna Blood is provided by Viking.
Extras
Watch 48:09
Vienna Blood
Episode 6 | Death is Now a Welcome Guest Part 2
Some aspects of Ida's complicated life remain.
Episode: S3 E6 | 48:09
Watch 0:30
Vienna Blood
Episode 6 Preview
Some aspects of Ida's complicated life remain.
Preview: S3 E6 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Vienna Blood
Episode 5 Preview
Tragedy strikes at the premiere of a silent film and Max and Oskar investigate.
Preview: S3 E5 | 0:30
Watch 46:35
Vienna Blood
Episode 5 | Death is Now a Welcome Guest Part 1
Tragedy strikes at the premiere of a silent film and Max and Oskar investigate.
Episode: S3 E5 | 46:35
Watch 44:16
Vienna Blood
Episode 4 | The God of Shadows Part 2
Max and Oskar spend the night at the veteran soldiers' home where Steiner lived.
Episode: S3 E4 | 44:16
Watch 0:30
Vienna Blood
Episode 4 Preview
Max and Oskar spend the night at the veteran soldiers' home where Steiner lived.
Preview: S3 E4 | 0:30
Watch 50:36
Vienna Blood
Episode 3 | The God of Shadows Part 1
Max Liebermann applies his neurological expertise to a man suffering from delusions.
Episode: S3 E3 | 50:36
Watch 0:30
Vienna Blood
Episode 3 Preview
Max Liebermann applies his neurological expertise to a man suffering from delusions.
Preview: S3 E3 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Vienna Blood
Episode 2 Preview
Max and Oskar search for the killer of two women.
Preview: S3 E2 | 0:30
Watch 46:21
Vienna Blood
Episode 2 | Deadly Communion Part 2
Max and Oskar search for the killer of two women.
Episode: S3 E2 | 46:21
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Season 3
  • Vienna Blood Season 2
  • Season 1
Watch 48:09
Vienna Blood
Episode 6 | Death is Now a Welcome Guest Part 2
Some aspects of Ida's complicated life remain.
Episode: S3 E6 | 48:09
Watch 46:35
Vienna Blood
Episode 5 | Death is Now a Welcome Guest Part 1
Tragedy strikes at the premiere of a silent film and Max and Oskar investigate.
Episode: S3 E5 | 46:35
Watch 44:16
Vienna Blood
Episode 4 | The God of Shadows Part 2
Max and Oskar spend the night at the veteran soldiers' home where Steiner lived.
Episode: S3 E4 | 44:16
Watch 50:36
Vienna Blood
Episode 3 | The God of Shadows Part 1
Max Liebermann applies his neurological expertise to a man suffering from delusions.
Episode: S3 E3 | 50:36
Watch 46:21
Vienna Blood
Episode 2 | Deadly Communion Part 2
Max and Oskar search for the killer of two women.
Episode: S3 E2 | 46:21
Watch 46:38
Vienna Blood
Episode 1 | Deadly Communion Part 1
DI Oskar Rheinhardt needs Max Liebermann’s help when a young seamstress is found murdered.
Episode: S3 E1 | 46:38
Watch 45:31
Vienna Blood
Episode 6 | Darkness Rising Part 2
Another monk is found dead. Max discovers a clue that reveals a hint at his behavior.
Episode: S2 E6 | 45:31
Watch 46:24
Vienna Blood
Episode 5 | Darkness Rising Part 1
A monk is found murdered and suspicion falls on a religious Jew who had a run-in with him.
Episode: S2 E5 | 46:24
Watch 46:24
Vienna Blood
Episode 4 | The Devil's Kiss Part 2
A surveillance operation uncovers an intricate foreign plot.
Episode: S2 E4 | 46:24
Watch 45:09
Vienna Blood
Episode 3 | The Devil’s Kiss Part 1
A beggar girl finds a mutilated corpse in the slums.
Episode: S2 E3 | 45:09