Vienna Blood

Episode 2 | The Melancholy Countess Part 2

Season 2 Episode 2 | 46m 51s

Circumstantial evidence points to the countess's young friend having poisoned her, but without a motive, Oskar and Max must widen the search. A breakthrough in Max's analysis of the countess's dreams opens a new line of investigation.

Aired: 01/15/22 | Expires: 03/12/23
Funding for Vienna Blood is provided by Viking.
Watch 48:09
Vienna Blood
Episode 6 | Death is Now a Welcome Guest Part 2
Some aspects of Ida's complicated life remain.
Episode: S3 E6 | 48:09
Watch 46:35
Vienna Blood
Episode 5 | Death is Now a Welcome Guest Part 1
Tragedy strikes at the premiere of a silent film and Max and Oskar investigate.
Episode: S3 E5 | 46:35
Watch 44:16
Vienna Blood
Episode 4 | The God of Shadows Part 2
Max and Oskar spend the night at the veteran soldiers' home where Steiner lived.
Episode: S3 E4 | 44:16
Watch 50:36
Vienna Blood
Episode 3 | The God of Shadows Part 1
Max Liebermann applies his neurological expertise to a man suffering from delusions.
Episode: S3 E3 | 50:36
Watch 46:21
Vienna Blood
Episode 2 | Deadly Communion Part 2
Max and Oskar search for the killer of two women.
Episode: S3 E2 | 46:21
Watch 46:38
Vienna Blood
Episode 1 | Deadly Communion Part 1
DI Oskar Rheinhardt needs Max Liebermann’s help when a young seamstress is found murdered.
Episode: S3 E1 | 46:38
Watch 45:31
Vienna Blood
Episode 6 | Darkness Rising Part 2
Another monk is found dead. Max discovers a clue that reveals a hint at his behavior.
Episode: S2 E6 | 45:31
Watch 46:24
Vienna Blood
Episode 5 | Darkness Rising Part 1
A monk is found murdered and suspicion falls on a religious Jew who had a run-in with him.
Episode: S2 E5 | 46:24
Watch 46:24
Vienna Blood
Episode 4 | The Devil's Kiss Part 2
A surveillance operation uncovers an intricate foreign plot.
Episode: S2 E4 | 46:24
Watch 45:09
Vienna Blood
Episode 3 | The Devil’s Kiss Part 1
A beggar girl finds a mutilated corpse in the slums.
Episode: S2 E3 | 45:09