100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NOW IS A CRITICAL TIME TO ACT. The Senate is voting to eliminate Public Media funding.
VOCES

Slumlord Millionaire

Season 2024 Episode 5

Rents have gone up an average of 30% in the past five years in the United States – as of April 2024, the average rent in Manhattan was almost $5,000 a month. Some landlords are eager to get rid of long-term tenants and use various tactics including cutting off heat and gas, refusing to make repairs and ignoring vermin infestations.

Aired: 07/27/25
Extras
Watch 0:30
VOCES
Preview | Slumlord Millionaire
Residents and nonprofit attorneys fight corrupt landlords for the fundamental human right to a home.
Preview: S2024 E5 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
VOCES
Preview | Our Texas, Our Vote
Meet the new generation behind the largest Latino voter registration mobilization in Texas history.
Preview: S2024 E4 | 0:30
Watch 5:15
VOCES
The Texas Border
The Texas Mexico border runs over one thousand miles and it has been a political issue for decades.
Clip: S2024 E4 | 5:15
Watch 5:42
VOCES
Chapter 1: Rose Petals
Meet the new generation behind the largest Latino voter registration mobilization in Texas history.
Clip: S2024 E4 | 5:42
Watch 0:30
VOCES
Preview | Mambo Legends: The Music Never Ends
Meet the Mambo Legends Orchestra, keeping the sounds of the great Afro-Cuban bandleaders alive.
Preview: S2024 E3 | 0:30
Watch 12:17
VOCES
Meet the Band
Meet the members of the Mambo Legends Orchestra.
Clip: S2024 E3 | 12:17
Watch 6:45
VOCES
Introducing the Mambo Legends Orchestra
Meet the Mambo Legends Orchestra, comprised of former members of the Tito Puente Orchestra.
Clip: S2024 E3 | 6:45
Watch 6:57
VOCES
Behind the Scenes with the Band
Go behind the scenes with the Mambo Legends Orchestra.
Clip: S2024 E3 | 6:57
Watch 0:30
VOCES
Preview | Almost American
Meet a Salvadoran-American family caught up in the contentious fight over immigration policy.
Preview: S2024 E2 | 0:30
Watch 7:28
VOCES
Ain't No Sunshine
Juan and Joanna perform at the school concert; Maria learns she is different.
Clip: S2024 E2 | 7:28
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • VOCES Season 2024
  • VOCES Season 2021
  • VOCES Season 2020
  • VOCES Season 2019
  • VOCES Season 2018
  • VOCES Season 2016
  • VOCES Season 2015
  • VOCES Season 2014
  • VOCES Season 2013
Watch 55:15
VOCES
Our Texas, Our Vote
Meet the new generation behind the largest Latino voter registration mobilization in Texas history.
Episode: S2024 E4 | 55:15
Watch 54:47
VOCES
Mambo Legends: The Music Never Ends
Meet the Mambo Legends Orchestra, keeping the sounds of the great Afro-Cuban bandleaders alive.
Episode: S2024 E3 | 54:47
Watch 1:25:29
VOCES
Almost American
Meet a Salvadoran-American family caught up in the contentious fight over immigration policy.
Episode: S2024 E2 | 1:25:29
Watch 55:09
VOCES
From Here, From There (De Aquí/De Allá)
Follow the story of the first undocumented attorney to argue a case before the Supreme Court.
Episode: S2024 E1 | 55:09
Watch 55:21
VOCES
American Exile
Two brothers who fought in Vietnam are among thousands of veterans who are being deported.
Episode: S2021 E2 | 55:21
Watch 54:44
VOCES
Letters to Eloisa
"Letters to Eloisa" depicts the life of Author Cuban José Lezama Lima.
Episode: S2021 E1 | 54:44
Watch 55:39
VOCES
Latino Vote: Dispatches from the Battleground
An inside look at the high-stakes effort to turn out the Latino vote in the 2020 election.
Episode: S2020 E2 | 55:39
Watch 55:01
VOCES
Building the American Dream
Follow immigrant families rising up to seek justice in an industry rife with exploitation.
Episode: S2020 E1 | 55:01
Watch 54:16
VOCES
The Pushouts
Meet Dr. Victor Rios a former gang member working with youth being “pushed out” of school.
Episode: S2019 E3 | 54:16
Watch 55:21
VOCES
Adios Amor - The Search for Maria Moreno
Follow the search for a hero that history forgot: Maria Moreno.
Episode: S2019 E2 | 55:21