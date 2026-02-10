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Washington Week with The Atlantic

Trump’s Ukraine U-turn

Season 2026 Episode 42 | 13m 50s

There was another dramatic U-turn in President Trump's attitude toward Ukraine and Russia. Last week, he agreed to a billion-dollar diesel deal with Russia, giving Vladimir Putin money when he needs it. Trump also spent this week deriding Ukrainian President Zelenskyy. The panel discusses what's happening and what it means.

Major funding for “Washington Week with The Atlantic” is provided by Consumer Cellular, Otsuka, Kaiser Permanente, the Yuen Foundation, and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
Extras
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Washington Week with The Atlantic
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Who will emerge as the GOP's 2028 nominee?
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Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 10/9/26
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from October 9, 2026.
Episode: S2026 E41 | 26:46
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Washington Week with The Atlantic
Why the map of battleground states is shifting
Why the map of battleground states is shifting in surprising ways
Clip: S2026 E41 | 12:55
Watch 10:07
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Trump’s policies put Republicans on the defensive
Trump’s policies put Republicans on the defensive
Clip: S2026 E41 | 10:07
Watch 26:45
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 10/2/26
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from October 2, 2026.
Episode: S2026 E40 | 26:45
Watch 6:19
Washington Week with The Atlantic
As setbacks mount, Trump turns his anger toward the media
As setbacks mount, Trump turns his anger toward the media
Clip: S2026 E40 | 6:19
Watch 16:30
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Trump makes himself main character of GOP midterm campaign
Trump makes himself main character of GOP midterm campaign
Clip: S2026 E40 | 16:30
Watch 26:44
Washington Week with The Atlantic
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Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from September 25, 2026.
Episode: S2026 E39 | 26:44
Watch 16:58
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Trump embraces Xi as he turns up attacks on American media
Trump embraces Xi as he turns up attacks on American media
Clip: S2026 E39 | 16:58
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