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Washington Week with The Atlantic

Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 10/16/26

Season 2026 Episode 42

Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from October 16, 2026.

Aired: 10/15/26
Major funding for “Washington Week with The Atlantic” is provided by Consumer Cellular, Otsuka, Kaiser Permanente, the Yuen Foundation, and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
Extras
Watch 13:50
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Trump’s Ukraine U-turn
Trump’s Ukraine U-turn
Clip: S2026 E42 | 13:50
Watch 22:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Is a blue wave coming, and how will Trump react?
Is a blue wave coming – and how will Trump react?
Clip: S2026 E42 | 22:46
Watch 16:18
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Who will emerge as the GOP's 2028 nominee?
Who will emerge as the GOP's 2028 nominee?
Clip: S2026 E42 | 16:18
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 10/9/26
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from October 9, 2026.
Episode: S2026 E41 | 26:46
Watch 12:55
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Why the map of battleground states is shifting
Why the map of battleground states is shifting in surprising ways
Clip: S2026 E41 | 12:55
Watch 10:07
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Trump’s policies put Republicans on the defensive
Trump’s policies put Republicans on the defensive
Clip: S2026 E41 | 10:07
Watch 26:45
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 10/2/26
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from October 2, 2026.
Episode: S2026 E40 | 26:45
Watch 6:19
Washington Week with The Atlantic
As setbacks mount, Trump turns his anger toward the media
As setbacks mount, Trump turns his anger toward the media
Clip: S2026 E40 | 6:19
Watch 16:30
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Trump makes himself main character of GOP midterm campaign
Trump makes himself main character of GOP midterm campaign
Clip: S2026 E40 | 16:30
Watch 16:58
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Trump embraces Xi as he turns up attacks on American media
Trump embraces Xi as he turns up attacks on American media
Clip: S2026 E39 | 16:58
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Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
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Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from October 9, 2026.
Episode: S2026 E41 | 26:46
Watch 26:45
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 10/2/26
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from October 2, 2026.
Episode: S2026 E40 | 26:45
Watch 26:44
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Episode: S2026 E35 | 26:46
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Episode: S2026 E34 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
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Episode: S2026 E33 | 26:46
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