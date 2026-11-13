Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 11/13/26

Extras
Gwen Ifill's trailblazing role in journalism
How Hegseth escaped an impeachment effort – for now
Trump doubles down on MAGA agenda with Miller pick
Republicans reckon with historic political shift
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from November 6, 2026.
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from October 30, 2026.
Midterms test Trump’s political power
Trump's fraud claims and the fight over election rules
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from October 23, 2026.
Does Trump care if Republicans lose Congress?
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Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from November 6, 2026.
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from October 30, 2026.
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from October 23, 2026.
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from October 16, 2026.
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from October 9, 2026.
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from October 2, 2026.
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from September 25, 2026.
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from September 18, 2026.
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from September 11, 2026.
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from September 4, 2026.